Karuma bridge closure: MPs demand stricter deadlines to preserve Northern Uganda's economy

A section of Members of Parliament from the northern region on September 18 tasked the government to come out with clear timelines from which the revamping of the cracked Karuma Bridge will be completed.

The legislators are concerned that the deliberate delays in the completion of the bridge will cripple the economic activities in the northern part of the country.

“The way I look at all these is just an intentional move to block the business of our people in Northern Uganda,” the Kilak South lawmaker, Mr Gilbert Olanya, said during a media briefing in Kampala.

On September 17, Works minister Gen Katumba Wamala announced the total shutdown of the Karuma bridge effective September 23 to allow engineers to revamp and do repair works.

The construction works that are expected to kick off on Monday next week will take three months to be completed.

“Some sections of this bridge have been eroded and, therefore, the integrity of the bridge has been compromised,” Gen Katumba told journalists on Tuesday, adding that “the solution is to have a well-designed and detailed repair and replacement of those parts which have been affected.”

The shutdown of Karuma bridge is expected to take three months, however, the legislators expressed fears that the government may not honour the set deadlines and, hence go beyond the said timelines as it has been the case before.

Another legislator Tom Aza Alert (West Moyo County) said once Karuma is closed and no proper routes are provided, then all economic and other activities in the greater north will be stifled, which will lead to retardation of development of the region.

Karuma bridge was in May partially closed to traffic after it developed cracks underneath, posing a huge risk to road users. At the time, light vehicles would be allowed to pass with heavy ones being diverted.

Still at the same media briefing, the MPs decried that the alternative routes to be used will be an inconvenience citing the road that goes through the Murchison National Park, which motorists are only allowed to use between 7am and 7pm.

The alternative routes provided by the government are Luweero-Kafu-Masindi- Paraa-Pakwach for those heading to Gulu and West Nile.

Then those heading to Lira can use Rwenkunye-Apac and then get on the Masindi port ferry or use Iganga-Nakalama-Tirinyi-Palisa-Kumi-Soroti-lira although, this route is much longer.