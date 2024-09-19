Karuma bridge closure: Travellers to pay more

Come Monday next week, Karuma bridge will be completely closed to all traffic for the next three months to pave the way for its reconstruction.

Motorists have since been advised by the government through the Works minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, to use alternative routes to reach their intended destinations.

But what is the impact on travellers?

For those accessing Kampala from Lira, the alternative route is Soroti-Kumi-Pallisa-Tirinyi-Nakalama-Iganga.

However, this alternative route increases the distance by 75.7 kilometres compared to the 338-kilometre drive between Kampala and Lira through Karuma.

Our computations with the help of Googlemaps show a bus setting off from Lira to and fro Kampala using the eastern route would need extra fuel of 30.28 litres.

For traffic from Kampala to Gulu, travellers can branch off from Kafu to the Masindi-Paraa-Pakwach route and connect to Gulu through Anaka. This route increases the distance by 85 kilometres compared to the 335-kilometre drive between Uganda’s capital and the biggest city in northern Uganda.

With drivers estimating that a bus, the vehicle of choice for passengers on the route, covering six kilometres on a litre, it means the 85 kilometres would require 211 extra litres.

Travellers from Pader, Kitgum, Agago, Abim, and Otuke can access Kampala through Lira, Apac-Masind Port or the eastern route.

Lira-Kampala through Apac via the Masindi Port route has issues. First and foremost, it's under construction and the distance between Kampala to Lira via Masindi Port is 413 kilometres. Also, the Masindi Port ferry can carry only one bus.

However, the alternative route cuts the distance for a traveller to West Nile by roughly 80 kilometres and fuel expenses by Shs400,000 in addition to potential time savings.

There are, however, other hurdles; the speed limit on the newly-surfaced oil road inside Paraa is 40 kilometres per hour under which a trip from one side of the gate to the others takes a minimum of two hours, meaning time saved could be lost in slower travel than on Gulu highway via Karuma.