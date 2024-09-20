Karuma Bridge closure: Unra deploys second ferry at Masindi port

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has added a second ferry at the Masindi Port to ease transport to northern Uganda ahead of the planned closure of the Karuma Bridge, scheduled to begin on September 23.

The Unra media relations manager, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, said the new ferry will improve traffic management and prevent inconveniences for travellers.

“A ferry has been assembled at Masindi Port to provide alternatives for travellers heading to Gulu, Lira, and beyond, following the scheduled closure of Karuma Bridge on Monday, September 23, 2024, for rehabilitation works,” he told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday.

Mr Ssempebwa said during the week, the team procured the necessary parts and began assembling the new ferry, which is significantly larger than the current one.

“This additional ferry has now completed sea trials, is ready to sail passengers on Monday, and can carry up to 64 passengers, doubling the capacity of the existing ferry,” he said.

It takes about 10 to 15 minutes for one to travel from Masindi Port to Lango Sub-region using the ferry, according to Unra.

Motorists from Kampala using the Gulu Highway (through Luweero-Nakasongola-Kafu-Rwenkunye) can branch off to the right at Rwenkunye to connect to Masindi Port.

On Tuesday, Works minister Gen Katumba Wamala announced the total shutdown of the Karuma Bridge effective September 23 to allow engineers to revamp and do repair works on the facility.

The construction works will take three months to be completed.

The 61-year-old Karuma Bridge was in May, partially closed to traffic after it developed cracks.

At the time, only light vehicles were allowed to pass with heavy ones being diverted.

The bridge construction is going to be undertaken by MS China Railway Seventh Group at Shs7.9 billion.