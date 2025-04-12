Karuma Bridge reopens on Monday

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced that Karuma and Ayago bridges along the Kampala-Gulu highway will reopen to all traffic on Monday, April 14, 2025.

The bridges were closed for repairs, and the reopening follows the successful installation and curing of expansion joints.

According to Mr Allan Ssempebwa from the Ministry's communications department, the installation of expansion joints was critical to maintaining the structural integrity and extending the lifespan of the bridges.

"On the 13th of April, that is Monday this coming week, we will be opening Karuma Bridge to all nature of traffic," he said.

The reopening will allow heavy trailers and trucks to use the bridge, which was previously restricted. "In other words, we will be allowing the heavy trailers, trucks which previously would not use that section of the bridge, this time all nature of the traffic shall be permitted to use the Karuma Bridge," Mr. Ssempebwa added.

While the installation of expansion joints has been completed, some minor works will continue, including the installation of guard rails, street lighting, river training works, cat's eyes installation, and painting of structural steel plate girders under the bridge. These works will not affect traffic flow.

During the closure, motorists have been using alternative routes, including the Soroti-Kumi-Pallisa-Tirinyi-Nakalama-Iganga route for those accessing Kampala from Lira, and the Kafu-Masindi-Paraa-Pakwach route for traffic from Kampala to Gulu.