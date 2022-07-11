Karuma hydropower to be ready next year

Karuma Hydro-power project has flag-shipped the completion of the first phase of power units.

The project was commissioned by the Chinese ambassador, Mr Zhang Lizhong, and his Ugandan equivalent, Mr Oliver Wonekha, as a symbol of Uganda-China cooperation on Saturday.

“There has been enormous setbacks over time, especially Covid-19 that we had to limit on staffing hence slagging on the progress. However, we have recorded substantial progress with 99 percent project completion and transmission lines at 99.6 percent completion,” said the Sinohydro plant commercial manager, Mr Kou Zhibin.

The new plant holds 600 megawatts of power. Of these, 300 MWs will be used in the first half of next year. It has an installed capacity of six units.

Mr Zhibin said the plant that is composed of tunnels, cable shafts, and power house units has two energised transmission lines from Karuma to Kawanda and Karuma to Lira. At completion it would have established Karuma to Olwiyo power lines by end of June.

Ms Wonekha commended Sinohydro Cooperation for the successful completion of the power project.

“Many Ugandans have had great expectation for the presidential promise of more power. We yearn to see more of this as the facts and figures have shown,” she said.

Mr Lizhong said a number of interactions had taken place to resolve some challenges.

“I have held meetings with the Ministry of Energy before and we have enlisted problems from the owner and contractor and arrived at solutions.”

“I believe that with the spirit of cooperation and wisdom, we are hopeful that the team will be able to settle any technical issues that may arise ahead of final completion of units,” he added.

The assistant project manager for UEGCL, Mr Paul Tumwiine, said the project is experiencing dry tests, which signifies completion of the installation works.

“These tests only require to meet standards of safety as they are internally recognised tests for power plants. They entail ensuring equipment is installed, which is 99 percent physical progress and 1 percent activity in achieving functionality,” Mr Tumwiine said.

Mr Kou Zhibin, an official at Sinohydro Cooporation, said they are employing over 10,000 locals and have provided other social amenities.