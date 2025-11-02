Karuma-Kamdini Road closed to heavy trucks due to damage

The Ministry of Works and Transport has suspended all heavy trucks and trailers from accessing a section of the Karuma-Kamdini road on the Kampala-Gulu Highway due to signs of road failure.

According to Allan Ssempebwa, Senior Communications Officer at the ministry, preliminary assessments attribute the failure to heavy rains that caused embankment failure.

"Yes, the section of the Karuma-Kambini Road has experienced a failure underneath, and as a result of that bottleneck, we've cordoned off that section, and vehicles, bus traffic especially, can only use half of the lane of the road as we mobilise for restatement of the section," Ssempebwa explained.

This section is located approximately 1km from the Karuma–Olwiyo/Pakwach junction from Kampala side/ [URA checkpoint].

Heavy trucks and trailers have been advised to divert at the Karuma-Pakwach junction (URA checkpoint). The diversion route involves turning off on the left at the URA checkpoint, driving 51 kilometers to Oryo Trading Centre, and then turning right to drive 62 kilometers through Anaka to connect to Buru.

'The Ministry is working to restore the section urgently," Mr Ssempebwa said.

Meanwhile, traffic at the affected section is being managed on a single lane, and light vehicles have been advised to drive cautiously, reduce speed, and follow all traffic control instructions.

This incident comes as heavy rains continue to cause havoc across the country. Other roads have experienced landslides and flooding, including the Rubuguri-Katojo Road in South Western Uganda and the Kapchorwa-Suam road in the Sebei sub-region.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has reported multiple incidents of road damage due to the heavy rains, including flooding along the Kumi-Soroti road near Mukura Town Council and landslides on the Kapchorwa-Suam road.

"The country is already into the rainy season everywhere, and as a result, the heavy rains have caused a lot of significant flooding, and in sections where there are wetlands and swamps, some of the road assets have been easily compromised," Ssempebwa said.



