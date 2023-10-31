Kasaana school fire: Toll rises to four, 8 hospitalised

Police were last evening still looking for clues to the mysterious fire that gutted a boys’ dormitory at Kasaana Junior School in Masaka, killing four pupils and injuring seven others and a matron.

The fire destroyed everything inside the dormitory. The six survivors of the 4am inferno in Top and Primary One classes suffered varying degrees of burn injuries and were admitted to Kiruddu National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

The dormitory accommodated about 15 pupils of Top and Primary One classes, according to school authorities. Also injured is the matron, Ms Christine Adongo.

“Our preliminary investigations point at short electric circuit as the probable cause of the fire which started from the socket where the matron was charging her phone from…but our detectives are still on the ground digging up more facts to establish what exactly caused that inferno,” Mr Jamadah Wandera, the acting southern regional police spokesman, said yesterday.

Eyewitnesses said staff and residents neighbouring the school tried stopping the fire using water in vain and by the time the police fire brigade arrived, the fire had already caused damage.

Mr Charles Tumishiime, the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital administrator, said they decided to transfer the six critically injured children to Kiruddu hospital “because we lack some facilities to handle such severe burns. We expect to transfer three others as well and remain with one child”.

Moving around the burnt dormitory, it was evident that there are outlawed burglar-proof windows and triple deck beds. The school also lacks CCTV cameras and a perimeter wall.

Mr Steven Kakeeto, the Masaka City principal education officer, declined to comment on the security lapses and so was the school director, Mr Amos Jjuko.

Ms Peninah Namukasa, one of the parents, wondered why many schools which flout safety and security guidelines continue to operate.

“We need the ministry to intervene and force schools to follow all safety and security guidelines to reduce such incidents,” she said.

Mr Kakeeto, however, asked the parents to stay calm as police find the actual cause of the fire.

“I cannot say anything now. Let us leave it to those mandated to carry out investigations,” he said.

By yesterday evening, both the school administration and police had not yet named the 10th survivor.

This is the second school to suffer an inferno in Masaka City this month after a girls’ dormitory went up in flames at Masaka Secondary School on October 10.

A visit at Kiruddu hospital indicated that at least eight children, who had been injured in the 4am inferno, were receiving emergency treatment for their burns.

The children were transferred from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital where they had got first aid following the fire outbreak.

The pupils, some with severe burns and requiring breathing aid (medical oxygen), were brought in different ambulances.

Dr Charles Kabugo, the Kiruddu hospital director, said: “We are in a meeting to plan for the management of the children [who were brought from Masaka] so I cannot talk much. They are about eight in number.”

However, some emergency response officers estimated the number at nine.

Our reporter, who visited Kiruddu hospital, saw at least three victims in two ambulances in need of oxygen and their bodies were visibly covered with severe burns. At the facility, one of the parents whose child had been brought to the facility, claimed the child had passed on.



Past incidents

October 14, 2023 Primary Seven candidates of Kamuli Girl’s Boarding Primary School lost all their personal effects after fire gutted their dormitory.

On August 23, 2022, two dormitories went up in flames at Life Academy Primary School at Kimuli Village in Nkazebulo Parish, Manyi Sub-county in Mityana District, destroying all pupils’ properties.

On September 23, 2022, fire gutted a boys’ dormitory at Aidah and Topher Primary School in Kanoni Town Council, Gomba District and left Uscher Kobusingye, 4, a daughter of Gorrete Kabasinguzi at the school, injured. Two days later, a similar incident happened at Masaka Parents Secondary School and property worth millions were destroyed.

On October 3, 2022, fire gutted a boys’ dormitory at Hidden Treasure Nursery and Primary School in Kiboga District destroying properties worth millions of shillings of money including mattresses, shoes, suit cases, clothes and books got perished in the devastating inferno. Fortunately, no life was lost.

On October 25, 2023, a total of 12 pupils of Salama School for the Blind in Mukono District perished after fire tore through the dormitory as they slept.

Last year between January 5 and June 27, a total of 40 schools caught fire across the country and of these, 17 were burnt deliberately, according to police.

FULL List

The deceased

Malik Katende.

Aloysius Ahebwa.

Hillary Walugembe.

Arnold Tumwesigye.

Survivors

Elijah Ssemambo.

Alpha Wasswa (in critical condition).

Grant Matovu (in critical condition).

Austin Kisembo (in critical condition).

Jordan Ssendagire.

Martin Muganga (in critical condition).

Sharid Mwanje.

Christine Adongo (Matron).