Kasaija launches new board to oversee Emyooga operation

Dr Kiiza said he was ready for the challenge, saying it had come to his attention that the MSC is now implementing two programmes: the Emyooga worth Shs183b and the Local Economic Growth Support programme valued at $10m (Shs35.8b)

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has tasked the new board of directors of the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) to ensure effective implementation of the presidential initiative on job and wealth creation commonly known as Emyooga.

This was during the launch of the new MSC board at the organisation’s offices at Nakasero, Kampala, on Thursday afternoon.

The minister also went through what he called the successes so far registered by the MSC, which among others includes forming 205,710 parish-based Emyooga associations, 6,400 constituency-based Emyooga SACCOs and signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with commercial banks to ensure that the transactional costs for Emyooga SACCOS are affordable.

The money so far disbursed under the scheme stands at Shs196b.

“With all these impressive results, about four million Ugandans have an opportunity to access affordable financial services through the Emyooga programme,” Mr Kasaija said.

The head of the National Catholic Commission for Reconciliation, Justice, and Peace, Dr Emmanuel Aliba Kiiza, is the new chairperson of the MSC board, replacing Dr Wilberforce Kisamba-Mugerwa, who passed on earlier this year.

Mr Kasaija said “prayers” led him to Dr Kiiza, who he called a “man of purpose who possesses the requisite experience and knowledge to steer the board of the MSC.”

Dr Kiiza said he was ready for the challenge, saying it had come to his attention that the MSC is now implementing two programmes: the Emyooga worth Shs183b and the Local Economic Growth Support programme valued at $10m (Shs35.8b).

“These programmes, though varied in their approach and scope of operation, share one thing in common: the socio-economic development of Ugandans at the grassroots. It is encouraging that the government is entrusting critical programmes to MSC,” Dr Aliba said.

The other board members are, Fredrick Tabura Twesiime (Ministry of Finance), Mayanja Gonzaga (Office of the Prime Minister), Robert Bariyo Barigye (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives); Juma Yusuf Kigozi Walusimbi, Ruth Musoke Biyinzika and Ambassador Agnes Kadama Kalibbala - all from the private sector.

After inaugurating the MSC board of directors, Mr Kasaija also launched the monitoring phase of the Emyooga programme and implored both the board and management of MSC to embrace digital technology because it is how the organization has been able to get performance statistics.

Background

Launched last year, Emyooga targets 18 constellations, including restaurant owners, boda bodas, women entrepreneurs, carpenters, salon operators, journalists, people with disabilities, fishermen, mechanics, performing artists, taxi operators, among others. Both the Ministry of Microfinance and the MSC-which disburses the money and gives technical support to the program- each constituency in Uganda is expected to receive Shs560m.