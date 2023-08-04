Kasana-Luweero Diocese all set for consecration of new bishop

All is set for the consecration and installation of the new Kasana-Luweero Diocese Bishop Lawrence Mukasa, an official from the diocese has said.

The consecration is set to take place at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace Cathedral Kasana-Luweero Diocese tomorrow.

Kasana-Luweero Diocesan administrator Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga, the caretaker of the diocese, said they expect more than 15,000 guests to attend the function.

“We are set to welcome our new Bishop Lawrence Mukasa as third bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese. The faithful at Kasana-Luweero Diocese have been praying for this moment,” he said briefly.

Pope Francis appointed Mukasa as Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese in April.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Luigi Bianco, announced the appointment during a Mass organised for the Diocesan Youth at Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese Cathedral in Mityana District on April 29.

At the time, Mukasa was the vicar for the clergy at Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese.

He takes over from bishop Paul Ssemogerere who became the Archbishop of Kampala on January 25, 2022.

About bishop-elect Mukasa

Bishop Lawrence Mukasa was born on March 14, 1957, at Nabwiri Village in Busujju, Mityana District to Mr Stephen Lutwama and Ms Elizabeth Namusoke Nanteza. Both are deceased. He has seven siblings.

In 1964, Bishop Mukasa joined Kakindu Primary School where he studied until 1969.

The bishop, in 1970, joined St Joseph and Gabreil’s Seminary Nswenjere where he stayed until 1971.

In 1972, Mukasa joined St Charles Lwanga’s Seminary Kisubi and later St Thomas Aquinas’ National Major Seminary Katigondo in 1978. He completed his studies at Katigondo Seminary in 1979 and embarked on the pastoral year of internship at Kijaguzo Catholic Parish in 1980.

In 1981, Msgr Mukasa joined St Mary’s National Major Seminary Ggaba.

On August 14, 1983, he was ordained a deacon at Kiyinda Mityana Cathedral by Bishop Emmanuel Wamala.

But on June 29, 1984, he officially became a priest.

He was posted to Our Lady Queen of Angels’ Parish Bukalagi in Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese.

In 1986, then Fr Mukasa became a lecturer and formator at Katigondo National Major Seminary.

Between 1990 and 1992, he went for further studies at the Gregorian University in Rome, majoring in Church History. He later returned and was posted at Katigondo Seminary as the general spiritual director and lecturer of Liturgy.

In 1997, Fr Mukasa was transferred from Katigondo to Bukalagi Parish as a parish priest. In 2001, he served at St Mbaaga’s Major Seminary as General Spiritual director and lecturer of Spiritual Theology.

On August 22, 2005, Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese asked him to be part of the Episcopal Ministry. He was later, in 2018, appointed the vicar of the clergy, a position he has held until the latest Popal appointment as Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese.

About kasana-luweero diocese

Carved out of the Archdiocese of Kampala in 1996, Kasana-Luweero Diocese is part of the four Ecclesiastical Catholic Dioceses under the Kampala Archdiocese. The other three include Kiyinda-Mityana, Lugazi, and Masaka Dioceses.

The Pioneer Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese was the late Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, who served between 1996 and 2006 when he was elevated to the position of Archbishop of Kampala.