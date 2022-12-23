Kasana-Luweero has no bishop one year later

Christians in Kasana-Luweero Diocese are dedicating a special prayer to God to grant them a Bishop, more than a year after their bishop was elevated to the position of Archbishop for Kampala.

The Diocesan Administrator, Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga, in his Christmas message delivered at the Cathedral yesterday, urged the Christians to pray that the Diocese gets a Bishop to conduct some of the duties that are designated to the office.

“It is our prayer that God grants us a Shepherd to guide and lead us Christians of Kasana-Luweero Diocese. As we join the rest of the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ our Lord, we are also asking God to answer our prayer for a Bishop,” he said.

Msgr Mpanga explained that while the Church programmes have not stalled and run normally at the diocese because of the established administrative structure, the diocese has particular duties and tasks that can only be executed by the bishop.

“The diocese cannot ordain priests and the deacons without the bishop but we have to seek the services of a bishop from a different diocese in our current situation. The diocesan administrator cannot ordain priests and deacons,” he said.

Kasana-Luweero Diocese takes districts of Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola.

On security, he said: “The government must re-assert its position as the custodian of peace and ensure that the residents are protected from the enemy of peace.”

“We have lost security officials including the police officers murdered at Kiwumpa on the Gulu-Kampala highway, Busiika Police Station attack and the Kapeeka attack. These are among the prominent incidents that have scared the residents through the year 2022,” he added.

Like many other areas, the greater Luweero was heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that crippled the economy.