Kasensero fishermen stranded as water hyacinth invades landing site   

Water hyacinth, one of the invasive species, has blocked the shoreline at the Kasensero landing site in Kyotera District putting fishing activities at a halt.

Currently, the bigger part of the shoreline where boats dock, measuring about 200 metres, is filthy with patches of devastating weed. Over 10,000 fishermen operating in the area are finding it difficult to access the lake and some have temporarily suspended fishing.

According to Mr Abubaker Katamba, a fisherman at the landing site, they are worried about how they will manage to sustain their families since no boat can dock or sail on the lake.

He said they have tried to uproot the weed using rudimentary tools in vain and asked the government to intervene.

“Even when we try to fish, the nets get torn and we end up making losses. That is why we decided not to fish until the problem is solved,” Mr Katamba said.

Mr John Katumba, the chairperson of the landing site, said fish exporters who used to give them money no longer come to the landing site due to inadequate fish in the lake.

“The water hyacinth kills fish since fish don’t like dirty places, whenever it comes on top and finds dirty water, it dies,” he explained.

According to Mr Katumba, some ferries that were transporting coffee and small fish are currently going to other landing sites which has greatly affected business in the area.

Kasensero Town Council chairperson, Mr Deo Nsamba said they can no longer get revenue to run the town council because fishermen who were contributing almost 90 percent are currently not working.

“Our source of income comes from the lake. If the fishermen are not working, it means the operations of the town council are paralyzed,” Mr Nsamba said, adding “

“Residents have continued to use water from the lake yet it is very dirty, the toilets are very dirty and there is no money to clean them, we ask the government to swiftly intervene before the situation gets out of hand,” Mr Nsamba said.

The water hyacinth is a highly problematic invasive species and in the past two decades the government has tried to combat the weed on different lakes and rivers under the Uganda –Egypt Aquatic Weed Control Project, but it has remained resistant and continues to threaten the fishing communities.

Last December, Mr Tom Bukenya, the acting commissioner of Fisheries Resources in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, told this publication that they are already using the weevils to get rid of water hyacinths on water bodies.

“Like at the Lambu landing site in Masaka and other landing sites in eastern Uganda, we are using the weevils to control water hyacinth. Due to the decline of water hyacinth, the weevils reduced in number and now we are focusing on increasing their population in the tanks we placed on all those landing sites,” he said.