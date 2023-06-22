Kasese attack death toll rises to 43

The death toll in the suspected ADF rebel attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District has risen to 43.

The latest victim is Felestus Mbambu who succumbed to injuries at Bwera General Hospital on Tuesday, having being hit with a hammer during the Friday attack.

Mbambu and six others had been taken to hospital on Saturday morning in critical condition.

She had been found lying unconscious and profusely bleeding in her compound.

Mbambu’s husband, Zakayo Duduma Masereka, and her mother in-law, Florence Masika, also died in the attack.

Dr Clarence Bwambale, the hospital administrator, said the deceased has been in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

“She died at 3:30pm and the family took her body for burial,” Dr Bwambale said.

Dr Bwambale disclosed that three people, who were brought in critical conditions, have since passed on.

“On Saturday, two people who were brought here in critical condition died and another one was referred to Mulago in Kampala,” he said.

This implies that the hospital remains with only one patient identified as Godwin Mumbere, aged 18, who was shot in the hand by the attackers. He is steadily improving, according to health workers.

Unknown assailants that the government has alternately prescribed as ADF terrorists and hired hitmen, attacked Mpondwe-Lhubiriha SS on Friday, killing 37 of its 63 students.

Six were injured and several others, whom the school head teacher, Raimon Muhindo estimated at 16, taken captive.