Kasese farmers count losses as pests destroy tomatoes

Farmers within the Mubuku Irrigation Scheme in Nyamwamba Division, Kasese Municipality, are counting losses after a devastating pest—Tuta absoluta, commonly known as the tomato leaf miner—wiped out large swathes of tomato crops that were nearing harvest. The outbreak has dashed hopes of a promising season, making it a financial crisis for many.

The pest, notorious for damaging leaves and causing rotting of fruits, has stripped gardens bare, plunging farmers into distress. The resulting scarcity has caused tomato prices to surge across Kasese District. With the Mubuku Irrigation Scheme serving as a key supplier, the pests’ destruction has led to a dramatic drop in supply and soaring market prices.

Ms Huzayfa Turyamureba, a farmer in Phase I of the scheme, said her entire half-acre garden had been destroyed. “Once this pest attacks your garden, you can hardly harvest anything,” she said. “I rented land for Shs300,000, took a Shs3 million loan, and spent Shs40,000 on seedlings and other inputs. It’s all gone.

I don’t know how I’ll repay the loan. I could even lose my house,” she added. Like Turyamureba, many in Mubuku rely heavily on tomato farming as their main source of income. With the prospect of loan defaults and no yields to speak of, the outlook for these farmers is grim.

Ms Prosy Nansiimbe, another affected farmer, said she had spent more than Shs135,000 on pesticides, but to no avail. She suspects that some of the chemicals might be counterfeit. “I’ve used three tins of pesticide, each costing Shs45,000, but the pests don’t die. They just fly to neighbouring gardens and multiply. I’m stuck, I don’t even know which product to trust anymore,” she said.

Ms Lucky Tukamusherura urged the government to step in by providing effective pest control solutions. She said farmers are drowning in debt and desperately need support. “This pest has taken away our income and peace of mind.

We can’t manage this on our own. We need urgent government assistance—emergency aid, reliable pesticides, and training in pest management,” she said. Mr Wilberforce Rukundo, a field agronomist at the scheme, confirmed the widespread nature of the infestation and expressed concern that many farmers might be using poor-quality seeds. “Some of these issues start with the seeds,” he explained.

“Instead of sourcing certified seedlings from authorised dealers, many farmers reuse seeds from previous harvests—even when the plants were already infested. This increases the risk of pest outbreaks,” he added Mr Rukundo advised adopting crop rotation and investing in certified, high-quality seeds as preventive measures. Mr Asanairi Muhindo Bukanywa, the Kasese Municipal agricultural extension worker, acknowledged the severity of the situation.

He said the municipality is preparing an awareness campaign to educate farmers on proper pest control and better agricultural practices. “We are rolling out sensitisation programmes soon,” he said, adding: “We have resistant crop varieties like Commando, which tolerate both drought and pests. Linking farmers to verified dealers can reduce these losses significantly.”

Mr Bukanywa also noted that many farmers do not assess the suitability of crop varieties before planting. Consumers, too, are feeling the impact. Tomato prices across Kasese and nearby urban centres have increased due to the shortage.