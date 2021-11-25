Kasese farmers lose 200 pigs to swine fever

Piglets at a farm. Farmers in Kasese District have lost more than 200 pigs to African Swine Fever in one month following the outbreak of the disease in the area

By  Joel Kaguta

What you need to know:

  • The district municipal assistant agricultural extension officer, Mr Asanairi Muhindo Bukanywa, said the infected pigs spread the virus through secretions from the nose and eyes and through their faeces, urine and at times vomit.

Farmers in Kasese District have lost more than 200 pigs to African Swine Fever in one month following the outbreak of the disease in the area.
The district senior veterinary officer, Mr Yusufu Kibaya, told Daily Monitor  this week that several sub-counties and town councils have been affected.
Mr Kibaya attributed the rise of the disease to proximity to the Queen Elizabeth National Park.

