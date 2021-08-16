Kasese flood victims decry shortage of space in camps

By Morris Mumbere More by this Author

The victims of floods in Kasese District say the shortage of space in the camps has resulted into moral decay among the children.

The over 1,000 persons who are now living in small tents at Karusandara camp say their children will end up being exposed to sexual abuse due to lack of enough space.

Ms Saidi Kasiba, a councillor representing Kanyangeya ward said because the parents will not stop having sexual intercourse, their children who sleep inches away will develop bad behaviors.

“Most of the children in the camps are below the age of 15 and if the problem of shortage of space is not solved immediately, the acts of immorality will increase in the near future,” she said.

The parents noted that their children, especially the girls, stand high chances of being impregnated in the camp because of moral decay.

The Director of African Women Educationalists Uganda Chapter (FAWE), Ms Susan Tumusime Opoko, said children especially girls in the camps if they are not helped urgently, may end up getting married as one way of getting independence other than staying with their parents in congested houses.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt Joe Walusimbi, said he will work with other stakeholders to speed up the resettlement process of the displaced persons.

The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hillary Onek, last month while in Kasese together with the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, tasked the leaders of Kasese District to look for safer places such that the government can buy land and resettle displaced persons.