Kasese killings not justifiable, but not war crimes – ICC report

Soldiers keep watch after the attack on King Charles Wesley Mumbere’s palace in Kasese town on November 27, 2016. PHOTO/FILE

It appears that, on November 26, soldiers under the command of the then Brig Gen Peter Elwelu entered into the kingdom’s administration offices in Kasese town, killing eight members of the volunteer Royal Guards

THE HAGUE. A joint force of the army and police stormed King Charles Wesley Mumbere’s palace in Kasese town on November 26 and 27, 2016 leaving at least 100 people dead.

