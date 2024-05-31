Kasese killings that led to Lt Gen Elwelu sanctioning

Lt Gen Peter Elwelu appears before the parliamentary committee on Presidential Affairs on March 1, 2023. PHOTO | DAVID LUBOWA

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • According to the sanctions, Lt Gen Elwelu “is designated due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights.  Specifically, Peter Elwelu was involved, while commanding UPDF forces, in extrajudicial killings that were committed by members of the UPDF.  As a result of these actions, the designated Ugandan officials are generally ineligible for entry into the United States”.