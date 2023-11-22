Kasese leaders renew calls to lift hospital to referral status

Leaders in Kasese have reiterated their appeal to the government to upgrade Mt St Mary’s Hospital to a regional referral to improve access to healthcare services in the district.

During the commissioning of the Shs6 billion facility at the weekend, the leaders said many patients travel more than 100 kilometres to Mbarara or Fort Portal referral hospitals for specialised healthcare.

“Why should our people die on the way to Mbarara [Regional Referral Hospital]? Are they going to get milk from Mbarara? You have seen the infrastructure, let the government cooperate with us so that we elevate this facility and improve the health status of our people. We need contemporary and modern equipment,” Bishop Francis Aquirinus Kibira of Kasese Catholic Diocese, said.

The hospital was constructed with support from the German government.

Bishop Kibira said the hospital’s laboratory had received accreditation from the South African National Accreditation System and urged the community to utilise the facility.

He said the decision to construct the facility came after floods submerged Kilembe Mines Hospital.

The latter had been under the management of Kasese Diocese for 40 years until the collapse of the tripartite agreement with the government, Kilembe Mines Limited, and the church last year. The district chairperson, Mr Eliphaz Bukombi Muhindi, said the demand for a referral hospital is overdue following Kasese’s increased population, now projected at 1.2 million people.

He said according to World Health Organisation standards, a general hospital should serve 500,000 people while a health centre IV should handle about 200,000.

The district has 44 lower administrative units of which 19 lack government health centres.

Mr Bukombi said the majority of hospitals in Kasese town are private and affiliated with the Catholic and Anglican churches while the government-owned facility, Bwera hospital, is approximately 70 kilometres away from the town.

The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, said a referral hospital would contribute to the development of medical tourism in the district.

While addressing town clerks at his home in Kamaiba Cell of Central Division in Kasese town, recently, Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere of Rwenzuru, promised to present the matter to the President during their upcoming meeting.

Medical tourism.