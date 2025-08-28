Kasese marks 50 years amid unequal access to education

Despite the district’s expansion from six sub-counties in 1974 to 44 by 2025 and a population rise from 694,987 in 2014 to 847,000 in 2024, large sections of the district remain underserved. At least 19 sub-counties and 36 parishes still lack government-aided schools, leaving thousands of children walking long distances to class—or dropping out altogether.

The district marked its 50th anniversary in April, commemorating its creation out of Tooro District in 1974 at the height of the Rwenzururu Rebellion. Originally named Rwenzori, the district was later renamed Kasese. According to the incumbent chairperson, Mr Eliphaz Muhindi Bukombi, Kasese has grown from two parliamentary constituencies to five, reflecting its rapid expansion. Yet this growth has not matched progress in education. The government policy goal of having at least one government-aided secondary school per sub-county and one government primary school per parish remains far from being met.

Mr Ernest Bwambale Thabugha, the district education officer, confirmed the gaps, saying: “Many children still face exclusion where sub-counties and parishes have no schools, leaving them to endure long distances that limit participation in education.” Since the 1980s, Kasese’s education sector has expanded in sheer numbers. Primary schools have increased from fewer than 100 to 435, secondary schools now number 157, and the district is home to 11 tertiary colleges and 5 universities. Literacy has improved, rising from below 35 percent in the 1980s to over 70 percent in 2023. Still, the benefits are uneven.

Mr Thabugha explained that new administrative units often continue relying on older schools in parent sub-counties, with no funds available to construct additional facilities. Areas without government schools include Rukoki, Kilembe, Mbuga, Nyakabingo, Muhoky, Kahokya, Kyarumba, Nyamwamba, Bwera, and Maliba. The challenge extends beyond numbers. The Rwenzururu Kingdom prime minister, Mr Benson Kule Baritazale, said poverty, climate-induced disruptions, early marriages, and weak academic performance undermine both access and quality.

“Despite the increase in schools, transition rates to higher education remain low,” he said. Dropouts are particularly troubling. In September 2024, Nyakanengo Primary School in Bwesumbu Sub-county failed to present any candidates for the Primary Leaving Examinations after its three Primary Seven pupils dropped out.

At Kenyange Muslim Primary School in 2022, only five pupils remained in lower classes despite 12 teachers on staff. Such cases highlight the fragility of rural schools with declining enrolment. Currently, government secondary schools in Kasese have 14,566 learners (7,311 boys and 7,255 girls), while private schools accommodate 9,085. But for many families in remote sub-counties, access remains a daily struggle.

To bridge the gaps, the Rwenzururu Kingdom has proposed interventions such as revitalising vocational training, improving teacher welfare, expanding public–private partnerships, and establishing scholarship schemes. “The kingdom is planning to establish the Omusinga Scholarship Fund,” Mr Baritazale said. “If each subject contributes just Shs1,000, we can mobilise significant resources to support vulnerable children and keep them in school,” he added. Last week, the Kingdom held the first Ekiro Kye Kalamu—the Day of the Pen—in Kasese Town, commemorating Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere Iremangoma’s 1982 declaration promoting education over violent struggle. For many in Kasese, it was both a reminder of how far the district has come—and how much further it must go to ensure every child can learn.