Kasese NRM registrar arrested over 15 missing voter registers

Police in Rwenzori East Region on Tuesday morning arrested the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Registrar for Ibanda–Kyanya Town Council in Busongora County North, following the disappearance of 15 party registers containing names of voters meant to participate in the ongoing village chairperson elections.

Mr Moris Kitenge is currently detained at Ibanda–Kyanya Police Station as investigations into the case continues. He is expected to be arraigned in court once police complete their inquiries.

According to preliminary reports, NRM party officials who were deployed to supervise elections in various villages raised alarm after waiting in vain for Mr Kitenge to distribute the voter registers. When they went to his location to collect the documents themselves, they reportedly found nothing, prompting them to call in police.

Rwenzori East Region Police Spokesperson, SP Nelson Tumushime, said Mr Kitenge is accused of tampering with the election process and allegedly causing the loss of 15 NRM party Registers.

“It is alleged that the Registrar tampered with the register book, which led to the disappearance of the documents. That prompted police to swing into action and arrest him,” SP Tumushime said.

He added that police are currently making efforts to recover the missing registers to allow the affected villages to participate in the electoral exercise.

“We are trying to recover the missing registers so that the affected villages also participate in the exercise, I appeal to the public to coordinate with security in case of any electoral abnormalities.” He said.

He further urged voters not to panic over the presence of security agencies during the voting exercise.

“We ask voters to stay calm, participate freely, and have no fear in case they see police in their respective areas. It is our role to ensure law and order is maintained,” he added.