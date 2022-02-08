Kasese NUP coordinator drags govt to court over torture

Left: National Unity Platform mobiliser Samuel Masereka is aided to walk at the party headquarters in Kamokya, Kampala, on January 31, 2022. Right: A close-up of some of the scars and wounds on Mr Masereka’s feet. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • According to the court documents, Mr Masereke states that he was dragged into a drone car and whisked away to Kasese Central Police and later driven to Kilembe Police Post where he spent a night.

The coordinator of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Kasese District has dragged the government to court for allegedly torturing him while in detention at Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters in Mbuya.

