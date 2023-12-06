Kasese officials worry after 76 teachers seek retirement











BY Jerome Kule Bitswande & Moureen Biira

Kasese District Local Government officials are concerned that 76 teachers have submitted requests for early retirement in the last three months.

Mr Eriab Begumya Ntarwete, the Kasese deputy chief administrative officer, wondered what is fuelling the move.

“I am wondering what is chasing teachers from service because every day in my office, either I am getting a letter requesting for early retirement or am getting a letter approving someone into early retirement. We are crying for more teachers in our schools and yet others are seriously running away from service,” Mr Ntarwete said.

He added: “We have written to the Ministry of Public Service to preserve a list of reserve teachers because the minute to appoint suitable teachers has to stay for six months and after the six months, the ministry can advertise,”

The acting Kasese District Education Officer, Mr Ernest Bwambale Thabugha, said: “Most of the teachers have low self-esteem because they no longer value the [teaching] profession. Honestly, how does someone dump teaching and then opt for boda boda riding? I think we just need to train them in mindset change so that they are proud of being part of this noble profession,” he said.

Ms Everline Kabugho, a teacher at Bulighisa Primary School in Kyondo Sub-county, said various challenges, including illnesses, may drive individuals to consider early retirement.

Mr Johnson Kule, an educationist in Kasese Town, said: “The government has been promising to increase teachers’ salaries for a long time but nothing has been done. Recently, they increased salaries for secondary school science teachers but did not do the same for their counterparts in primary schools. This imbalance and unfairness explains why some teachers are quick to seek early retirement.”

Mr Joshua Bwambale, the chairperson of Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) in Kasese Municipality, reinforced the notion that teachers are compelled to resign due to unfavourable working conditions.

“Unlike our secondary school counterparts who enjoy time off and pursue personal businesses, primary school teachers are expected to work Monday to Friday, despite receiving comparatively low salaries. Many colleagues are contemplating early retirement, hoping to utilise their retirement packages, including gratuity, to venture into businesses of their choice,” he said.

Mr Bwambale pointed out that the discriminatory salary enhancement could also be a contributing factor.

He also criticised a recent directive from the Ministry of Education that compels all teachers to pursue further studies without a clear plan for financial support.

Mr Bwambale said: “For instance, I have spent more than 10 years after obtaining my diploma in education, and I’ve never received any additional pay for my higher level of education. So how can you compel me to go back to school ?”