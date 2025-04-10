Kasese police face backlash over release of suspect in toddler's disappearance

Residents of Kidodo Cell in Kasese Municipality stormed the office of the Kasese Resident District Commissioner (RDC) on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in protest over the police's decision to release a suspected woman involved in the disappearance of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

The demonstration was sparked by the police's release of Morian Mbambu, who was arrested on April 4, 2025, in connection with the disappearance of Kismart Mumbere, a toddler who went missing the previous Friday.

Mbambu, a known acquaintance of the child's family, voluntarily surrendered to police on April 7, 2025, but was released on bond the same day without the knowledge of the child's family or community.

Residents marched from their neighborhood to the RDC's office carrying placards with messages such as "Police Stop Corruption," "IGP Help Us," and "We Want the Suspect Rearrested." Protesters questioned why the suspect was released before the child was found, calling the move unlawful and disrespectful to the grieving family.

"If someone suspected of stealing a chicken can be detained for months, why is a suspected child trafficker released so quickly? And how can the complainants not be informed? This is a clear sign of bias and injustice by the police," said Ms. Stella Mbambu, one of the demonstrators.

"We want the Inspector General of Police and other senior officers to come and investigate how this case is being handled. If the authorities continue to ignore us, we shall explore other means of finding justice," added Mr. Bashir Bwambale, a concerned resident.

Bwambale also expressed frustration over the police's swift release of the suspect. "Police should stop protecting suspects. The suspect's communications must be monitored—we believe she may be working with others. How can someone accused of such a serious crime walk free? This isn’t right."

Another resident, Zunguka Kato, expressed similar frustration. "The release was too quick and uncalled for! The baby is still missing, and yet the suspect is already out? We’re tired of the police siding with criminals."

In response to the protest, SP Nelson Tumushime, the Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed the suspect was initially detained but denied any wrongdoing in her release. "It is not true that the suspect was carelessly released. She remains under police supervision. Investigations are ongoing, and we urge the public to remain calm. We continue to search for the missing child," said SP Tumushime.

Kasese Municipality Mayor, Mr. Chance Kahindo, said, "This incident should be a wake-up call. It reveals the gaps in police accountability. Many cases, like this one, seem to disappear without proper resolution."

The child's mother, Ms. Jalia Muhindo, recounted the events leading to the disappearance. "We were at home with Morian Mbambu, I was doing chores while she watched over my son. When I returned with water for him, they were both gone. I immediately raised the alarm and reported the matter to the local council, who referred me to the police."