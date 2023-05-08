Kasese residents, leaders lose sleep over rising suicide cases

District leaders and security personnel in Kasese have expressed concern over an increase in suicide cases amongst locals.

The leaders said that the vice is bound to escalate if there are no deliberate efforts to control it, authorities say.

The most recent case happened last week involving an 18 year-old girl who ended her life in Bulembia Division, Kasese Municipality.

The victim identified as Ruth Anyai allegedly took poison shortly after she told people that she “was tired of getting disappointed.”

A similar incident happened on April 18, in the same village involving Jovia Masika, 28.

It is reported that Masika took her life following a disagreement with her parents after they continuously questioned her about the father of her two children whom her parents were taking care of.

She committed suicide by taking poison in the absence of her parents.

On Good Friday, a 28 year-old woman identified as Sanet Masika from Kyarumba Sub County allegedly committed suicide by taking poison.

It is reported that the woman took her life after she failed to pay a loan of Shs10million from different money leaders. The woman is survived by two children.

In a space of four months, more than 40 people between 20-40 years have been reported to have committed suicide in Kasese despite the fact that police reports indicate that only 10 cases have been recorded with the Force since January.

Nelson Tumushime, the Rwenzori East Regional police spokesperson, said many suicide cases go unreported.

"In January we recorded 4 suicide ases, 3 in February, 1 in March and 2 in April. All these cases are said to have resulted from domestic violence, poverty and also the unsuccessful traditional rituals. But there are other cases that have gone unreported for reasons we can't tell," he said.

Other two cases which were not reported to police were committed in the last two weeks in Basecamp Lower Cell, Bulembia Division, Kasese Municipality.

According to police, most cases are from Busongora North County in the Hima Divisional policing area.

Godfrey Kiwedde, a Human Rights defender in Kasese said although some locals attribute most of the cases to domestic violence, most people are facing economic hardships especially from money leaders.

Scovia Masika, from Kamahanga Village in Kisinga Sub County attributed some suicide cases to delayed justice.

"Most women have reported to the police many cases of domestic violence and when they don’t get justice, they decide to kill themselves. It’s my request that our rights are observed and protected. Let justice be accorded to a person facing violation," she emphasized.

Salveri Sunday, councilor in Kasese Municipality said many families are experiencing high poverty levels which lead to suicide as family heads fail to afford essentials.

Jafari Kigutia, the village chairperson Basecamp, said there is need for joint efforts of all leaders to fight against the vice especially through sensitization.