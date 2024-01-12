Kasese residents stranded after LDU recruitment postponed

Several Kasese District residents were left stranded in the town on Thursday after the recruitment of Local Defense Units members was postponed.

The recruitment had been directed by President Museveni as a security response measure towards ending deadly attacks by ADF militants that have claimed over 64 lives in Uganda’s Rwenzori sub-region in the last six months.

According to army spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the recruitment was due to take place in two phases across districts surrounding the Kibale Forest National Park.

The districts are Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa and Kasese.

The first phase of recruitment between December 27 and January 10 focused on the districts of Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, and Bunyangabu with successful candidates now undergoing training at Kavera UPDF Hima Barracks in Kasese District.

But the second phase which was expected to begin on Thursday, targeting the districts of Kasese, Kyegegwa and Kyenjojo was unexpectedly deferred.

Albert Muhindo, from Kilhambayiro Village in Munkunyu Sub County of Bukonzo County East, said his “aspirations to serve the nation had been dashed after the area deputy RDC conveyed news of the postponement.”

"It felt like a sudden slap, shattering the anticipation that my long-held dream was finally about to be realized," he added.

For 20-year-old Jaida Biira, the postponement was a “massive setback.”

Aged 40, Isaac Muhindo from Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council said his motivation to join LDU was personal as he sought to retaliate following the loss of a relative during a June 16, 2023 attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School by suspected ADF rebels.

"I will persist until my dream becomes a reality! I am determined to join the LDU to actively support our UPDF personnel in combating these criminals, seeking a form of revenge for the atrocities committed,"he vowed.

When contacted for a comment, Kasese Deputy RDC in Charge of Busongora County Zepher Mubingwa, attributed the postponement on slow recruitment processes in other areas.