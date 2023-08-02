Kasese school attack: Govt stuck with 4 unidentified bodies

Kasese District authorities are faced with a difficult decision as they prepare to bury the bodies of four students from Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School, who were burnt beyond recognition during an attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels from DR Congo on June 16, 2023.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt Joe Walusimbi, yesterday stated that efforts to identify the parents of the four students have been in vain after conducting a series of DNA tests.

He said as a result, a security meeting is scheduled to determine the best course of action for a decent burial.

Lt Walusimbi said all four bodies will be buried separately but labelled to allow for potential exhumation and a proper burial if their parents are identified in the future.

“For the four remaining bodies, we have failed to identify their parents. I have received a report from regional CID [criminal investigations department] that they have tried their level best and they have failed to get the owners,” he said.

He added that the school remains a crime scene and investigations are still ongoing, saying when they are done, the Education ministry will decide on its reopening.

Of the 17 boys burnt in the school dormitory, 13 bodies were successfully matched with their families and laid to rest. An additional body of a female student, Biira Amina Rashid, was discovered in DR Congo and handed over to her family after a DNA test, bringing the total of identified students to 14.

The death toll stands at 38 students. There were also six individuals from neighbouring communities, including the school security guard.

Parents whose DNA samples didn’t match the remaining four bodies are demanding a more exhaustive search for their children, suspecting that the ADF rebels may have abducted them.

Ms Juliet Masika, the mother of missing student Surprise Yunasi, pleaded with the government to expedite the search for their loved ones, emphasising that they possess the capacity to penetrate any location to find them.

She expressed her desperation for closure and solace, as she had high hopes for her elder son’s future.

Ms Jovia Masika, the elder sister of missing student Juliet Biira Asiimwe, shared her sister’s aspirations of becoming a doctor and hoped for positive DNA test results.