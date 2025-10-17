Kasese schools struggle to implement new curriculum

Several secondary schools in the rural parts of Kasese District are struggling to implement Uganda’s new curriculum due to a shortage of computers and lack of electricity.

The absence of these essential facilities has made it difficult for many schools to meet the requirements of the new competency-based curriculum, which emphasises digital literacy and technology integration.

The persistent challenges have negatively affected student enrolment and academic performance, forcing some schools, such as Mutanywana Secondary School, St Kizito Mahango Secondary School, Busara High Secondary School, and St John’s Nyakabingo Secondary School, to limit their teaching to subjects and projects that do not require computers.

These schools have appealed to the Ministry of Education and Sports to intervene and provide the required support to enable them deliver quality education to over 2,000 students currently enrolled in the affected institutions.

Mr Garshom Mutahwa, deputy head teacher at Mutanywana Secondary School in Bukonzo County East, said the facility is facing an acute shortage of computers.

“This school is lacking equipment to support modern technological teaching. Out of the 20 computers we have, only six are functional. Yet we have more than 700 students. We need at least 50 additional working computers to ensure that every student gets a fair opportunity to learn,” he said.

Many schools in the mountainous areas of Kasese District remain unconnected to the national electricity grid. Even those equipped with solar systems have found them unreliable or non-functional. Without electricity, computers and other digital tools remain unused, derailing efforts to implement new curriculum effectively.

Mr Nehemia Bwambale Kinyambururu, the head teacher of St Kizito Mahango Secondary School in Kyabwenge Parish, Mahango Sub-county, revealed that his school, established more than 20 years ago, has never received a single computer from the government.

“We once received a solar energy system donated by Merkur Cooperative Bank in Denmark to help us power our school. Unfortunately, the system stopped working many years ago. We are now in total darkness. Our students rely on small lamps for revision,” Mr Kinyambururu said.

Fortunate Biira, a 19-year-old student and mother, described the difficulty of studying without electricity. “It’s very expensive to buy kerosene for my lamp. We desperately need power here at school. I may soon finish my UCE exams, but I hope my younger colleagues can be helped to access electricity and computers for a better learning experience.”

Community leaders

Mr Cleus Bwambale Tinkasimire, a community leader and secondary school teacher, warned that the lack of technology threatens to leave an entire generation of rural students behind.

“Students in rural Kasese are on the verge of completing school without any computer skills. Most of them come from homes without electricity or digital access. This situation calls for urgent government intervention.”

Kasese Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Florence Kabugho, echoed the same concern, pledging to raise the matter with relevant ministries.

“Our students should be able to compete with their peers across the country,” Ms Kabugho said.

“Teaching under these conditions is difficult. I will continue to advocate for improved learning infrastructure in our rural schools,” she added.

Recently, the Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, assured the public that the government remains committed to equipping schools with free computers and internet access.