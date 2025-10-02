Kasibante fails to show up for presidential campaign rallies again

For the third time in a row, Robert Kasibante, the presidential candidate of the National Peasant Party (NPP), has failed to show up for his scheduled campaign rallies, leaving many of his supporters disappointed and questioning his seriousness in the race.

On Thursday, Kasibante was expected to hold rallies in Kyenjojo District before proceeding to Fort Portal City for an afternoon address, but was a no-show

In an interview later in the day, Kasibante admitted that while he had set off from Kampala intending to attend the events, he encountered "challenges" along the way that forced him to abandon the journey.

"I had reached Zigote [Mityana district] and got some challenges, so I canceled the journey. Let me see if I can make it tomorrow [Friday] for Kabarole District, where I am expected," Kasibante explained.

This was not the first time Kasibante failed to appear for campaign events. On Wednesday, he was expected in Mubende and Kyegegwa districts but never showed up.

Similarly, on Monday, he missed planned rallies in Mityana and Kasanda districts. Since the official start of the campaign season, the NPP candidate has not conducted a single rally, despite a clear campaign program issued by the Electoral Commission.

Voters in Fort Portal expressed frustration after waiting in vain for the candidate. Some accused Kasibante of lacking an advance team to mobilize supporters, prepare venues, and communicate changes in his schedule.

"We were happily waiting for him so that we could share our demands, in case he got the mandate to lead. He was going to be the first presidential candidate to reach Fort Portal and Tooro sub-region, but now he has not come," said Joshua Arinaitwe, a resident of Kisenyi in Fort Portal.

Arinaitwe added, "If he has financial challenges, he should declare them openly to Ugandans. The Electoral Commission needs to look into this issue. If he is not able to proceed with the campaign, his nomination should be canceled."

Political analyst Dan Agaba suggested that Kasibante's repeated absence could undermine the credibility of his campaign and discourage potential supporters.

"Without actively engaging citizens, experts warn, Kasibante risks being perceived as unserious and unprepared for national leadership," he said.



