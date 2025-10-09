Kasibante promises to give each unemployed youth Shs200,000

The National Peasants Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kasibante, has promised a monthly stipend of Shs200,000 to all unemployed youth and elderly Ugandans in a bid to fight poverty in case he is elected President. Explaining how he will raise the money, Mr Kasibante said he will cut down government expenditure on administration.

“I am planning in my government to reduce the Resident District Commissioners and other government officials who don’t add value to the development of this country, and this money will be shared amongst the unemployed to empower them financially,’’ he said. Uganda is a developing country where the youth constitute a majority at 73 percent of the total population. This pledge, which comes as a relief to the struggling unemployed youth if implemented, however, seems ambiguous. There are 147 RDCs and 163 deputy RDCs. The total wage bill for RDCs is about Shs9.2b.

Poverty in the region

While campaigning in Greater Bushenyi and Mbarara City, Mr Kasibante said some residents are poor because they spent their fortunes to educate children who are jobless. “In developed countries, these boys and girls who are unemployed receive free facilities to enable them to take their kids to school. In my government, I am planning to come up with a design of giving out Shs200,000 to each youth, mostly the unemployed,’’ he said. He argued that since this money will remain in circulation, it will be spent on the purchase of essential needs and paying school fees. “See what is happening. The President has too much power; he is using our money to campaign, unlike us, who are disadvantaged with limited resources.

But I think time is coming because the majority of Ugandans are poor and we are empowering them to vote out the regime that has made them suffer for all this long,” Mr Kasibante said. He said the social-economic transformation of the country that the ruling government talks about leaves the common man poor. “The government has boasted of improved road infrastructure, but development is seen only on major roads and along the highways. Peri-urban and rural roads are impassable and in a poor state. How do you expect a peasant to transform when they cannot access markets?” he asked. He called upon the residents of Mbarara and Bushenyi to vote for a young president who resonates with the young generation. “It’s high time we let the young people lead the country, even the leaders we have were very effective during their youthful days, but they have served enough,” Mr Musa Mwesigwa, a resident of Kiyanja in Kamukuzi, Mbarara City North.

Ms Mauda Ninsiimaki, 65, a market vendor at Nyamityoboora market, said she is excited to see young people execute big tasks. Mr Julius Mbaine asked the young people to support change in the country and to fully participate in the governance of Uganda, other than accepting handouts for survival. “We have always supported the young people to lead the country, but they have always let us down. They are masses, but they do not support themselves; they are easily bribed out of elective positions. They will continue to suffer if they do not wake up,” Mr Mbaine said.

Background

In 2021, the presidential election in Mbarara City, the candidates performed as follows: Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi got 1428 votes, Mr Joseph Kabuleta Kiiza 116, Ms Nancy Linda Kalembe 114, Mr John Katumba 513, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu 12,662, Mr Nobert Mao 65, Mr Willy Mayambala 34, Mr Gregg Mugisha Muntu 1,581, Mr Fred Mwesigye 53, Mr Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu 386, and Mr Yoweri Museveni Kaguta 36,466. In Bushenyi District, Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi got 2029, Mr Joseph Kabuleta Kiiza 295, Ms Nancy Linda Kalembe 337, Mr John Katumba 866, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu 10,937, Mr Nobert Mao 138, Mr Willy Mayambala51, Mr Gregg Mugisha Muntu 2,841, Mr Fred Mwesigye 141, Mr Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu 534, and Mr Yoweri Museveni Kaguta 66,572.



