Kasigwa appointed new UNBS executive director    

Eng James Nkamwesiga Kasigwa has been appointed as the executive director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

Eng Kasigwa whose term of office started Monday, May 13, 2024, replaces Dr David Livingstone Ebiru who served as ED from May 2021 to July 2023.

Dr Ebiru had also served at the Bureau as Deputy Executive Director of Management and Financial Services a position he held for 9 years, from September 2012 to 2021.

Eng Kasigwa is an Electrical Engineer who has had an illustrious career with multinational corporations, and private and public sectors, spanning over two decades in leadership and strategic management of expert teams in Science, Technology, Innovation, Standards and the Infrastructure Industry.

Prior to this appointment, Eng Kasigwa was serving as the Director of Science, Technology, Innovation Regulation and Biosafety at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uganda. He also served as the Commissioner of ICT Infrastructure Development at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

"The National Standards Council, Management and Staff of UNBS congratulate and welcome Eng James N. Kasigwa to the Standards family," reads a Tuesday statement from UNBS.

Mr Daniel Richard Makayi Nangalama has been acting as the Bureau's executive director following the dismissal of Dr Ebiru in August last year by Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa. While appearing before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) on July 19, 2023, Dr Ebiru said he had bribed UNBS board members with Shs100 million.