Kasingye urges police officers to use radio calls

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

The Police chief political commissar, Mr Asan Kasingye has directed police officers to swiftly operationalise the traditional Radio Call system for efficient communication within the law enforcement agency.

Mr Kasingye said effective use of radio calls bolsters intelligence information gathering and crime detection.

“Police commanders should emphasize the use of radio calls and abandon any other form of communication like mobile phone while carrying out police work for proper networking and to avoid compromise,” he urged.

Mr Kasingye’s call comes a month after President Museveni ordered police to abandon the use of phones and WhatsApp while executing police work, also saying it compromises security and intelligence.

President Museveni was responding to matters revolving around the attempted assassination of works minister and former army commander, Gen Katumba Wamala- which left his daughter Brenda N Katumba and driver Haruna Kayondo dead on June 1.

Mr Kasingye made the remarks on Thursday while witnessing the handover of Mr Enock Abaine as Southern Regional police commander to his successor Paul Nkore at Masaka Central Police Station (CPS).

Advertisement

“My presence here is to witness the handover, take over, and to guide the one taking office on areas of improvement where necessary,” Mr Kasingye said

He asked the new commander not to use excessive force while enforcing Covid-19 measures and execute his duty with the highest level of professionalism.

“I am against all forms of torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment. Let’s avoid all that and move in a direction that clears our image,” he said.

Mr Kasingye noted that he will personally officiate at the handover ceremonies of four regional police commanders in regions of Greater Masaka, Katonga , Greater Bushenyi, and Rwenzori East.

Mr Abaine applauded his juniors and people of Masaka for being supportive which enabled him to execute his duties.

“I am thrilled for having served Masaka and I request that you accord the same support to the new commander,” he said.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com