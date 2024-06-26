Kasiwukira murder: Supreme court orders transfer of convict to Luzira

The Supreme Court has ordered Kasese Prison authorities to transfer one of the murder convicts in businessman Eriya Bugembe Sebunya murder also known as Kasiwukira who was killed ten years ago at his residence in Muyenga to Luzira Upper Prison.

The matter that is pending before the final court in the land, had come up on June 26 among the 15 criminal appeals session for pre-hearing before a single justice but could not proceed because one of the petitioners, Ashraf Jaden, a former police officer at Muyenga Community Police Station is serving his 22-year jail term at Kasese prison.

This has prompted the trial Justice, Christopher Madrama to order for his transfer from Kasese to Luzira prison in order for him to prepare for his case and also meet his appointed lawyer by the government, Mr Andrew Sebugwawo.

In 2016 the High Court convicted and sentenced Sandra Nakungu, a cousin to Kasiwukira’s widow and Jaden, to 22-years in prison for the said murder which they appealed in the Court of Appeal that upheld the judgement hence their appeal in the final court in the land.

During the Court Session, Nakungu who is serving at Luzira Women Prison and her co-convict Jaden who is also serving his punishment at Kasese prison followed the proceedings via Zoom.

In October 2016, High court judge Wilson Masalu Musene acquitted Ms Nabikolo of her husband's murder and instead convicted her cousin Nakungu and Jaden to 22 years in prison.

Kasiwukira was killed on the morning of October 17, 2014 as he was jogging in the neighbourhood of Muyenga, a Kampala suburb. He was hit by a car, which sped off after the incident.