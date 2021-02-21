Kasolwe stock farm to revive Busoga’s livestock industry

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

The livestock industry is fundamental to Uganda’s economy. The sector contributes 13.1 per cent of the agricultural gross domestic product (GDP) and 5 per cent of the national GDP.

The importance of livestock is set to rise further, as growing incomes lead to higher meat consumption. For example, the 2020 annual agricultural survey by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), indicates that demand for beef in Uganda is expected to increase by more than 150 per cent between 2020 and 2040.

Production of meat products is predominantly through smallholder farmers, who own 90 per cent of livestock in the country.

The UBOS survey further shows that in Busoga Sub-region, the livestock sector provides 15 per cent of employment opportunities and 23 per cent of family income and security.

However, a combination of irregular weather patterns, poor agricultural methods and lack of modern technology has left the sub-region playing catch-up with other parts of the country.

New lease of life

However, all that is set to change if the recently upgraded Kasolwe stock farm fulfils its mandate.

During a recent visit to the farm in Balawoli Sub-county, Kamuli District, there were significant changes at the place that had been written off.

For instance, a spray race with a loading ramp has been constructed to act as the modern disease control unit to fight tick-borne diseases.

The holding ground will be able to hold at least 150 animals and be used for practical illustration to farmers on how to mix and apply acaricides.

John Muwanga, a farmer in the area, says the spray race will greatly help in treating cows in the community since many smallholder farmers couldn’t afford hiring veterinary doctors.



“Hiring a veterinary doctor is very expensive, but we now have an opportunity to bring all our cows here for treatment,” he says.

Authorities say the newly-installed cattle sheds with calf pens and milking parlours will have the capacity to hold 150 cattle.

This undertaking will be used to teach farmers modern dairy practices, and be a model for replicating similar structures using locally available materials. The structure will also be a central dissemination point for dairy cattle genetics to the entire sub-region.

Furthermore, the high-capacity hay barn will hold 35,000 bales of hay. The structure will also aid in training farmers on how to make and store hay.

The most innovative technology at the site is the new high-capacity feeds mill, which will have the ability to produce 10,000kg of feeds per day.

This undertaking will enable the surrounding community in Bugabula County to be out growers of ingredients such as maize, soya bean and millet, among others, that will be mixed in recommended ratios to produce animal feeds nationally.

All this effort is part of the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) to improve livestock production, productivity and marketing in Busoga sub-region.

NAGRC&DB is partnering with Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme to transform agriculture from a subsistence sector into a commercial industry in line with the National Development Plan III.

Dr Peter Beine, the NAGRC&DB executive director, says the livestock sub-sector is a significant player in our economy, which must be enhanced to create more wealth and jobs for people.

“A time has come for us to adapt our cultures to the needs of today. We must embrace new technologies in order to upscale our farming for quality production, if we are to survive and compete in the global market.”



About the farm

It is one of the national ranches established in 1965 to conserve the indigenous short-horned Zebu cattle. Initially, the farm was for citrus, which failed due to insufficient water for irrigation.

After an evaluation, the citrus farm was shifted to Kiige near the shores of Lake Kyoga, thus paving the way for establishment of Kasolwe Stock Farm.

The farm occupies 2,000 hectares of land and lies within the cattle corridor that stretches from Mbarara, Masaka, Nakasongola, Kayunga, Kamuli, Teso, and Karamoja.

Currently, the farm has 986 head of cattle, of which 64 are crosses of Jersey and Friesians, 922 short-horned Zebu and 740 small East Africa goats.

