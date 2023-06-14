Kassanda businesswoman shot dead, three arrested

Police in Kasanda District have arrested three people including a private security guard on allegations of shooting dead a businesswoman at her bar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The suspects according to Police were arrested after a tip off by a resident as security combed suspected hide outs for the suspected assailants that had reportedly taken cover at a swamp in Nkandwa Village, Kyanamugera Parish in Nalutuntu Sub County.

Jolesi Kisangani, 35, was shot several times at her bar at Katuugo ‘B’ Village, Kyanamugera Parish, Naluntuntu Sub- County, Kassanda District after resisting to handover the money and a phone to suspected armed thugs, police have said.

According to preliminary reports, Kisangani was attending to her bar business when a security guard attached to Aza Security Company entered the bar and shot her several times.

The Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala, who confirmed the arrest, said police are investigating a case of aggravated robbery and murder by shooting.

“They demanded money and a phone from the deceased and her customers, holding them at gunpoint. Following her resistance, the security guard attached to Aza Security Company shot her at close range on the left side of her ear, fatally injuring her before she was pronounced dead. The suspects fled the scene after the shooting,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Kawala said on Wednesday evening.

The Police Publicist said the suspects were arrested from a hideout in a swamp in Nkandwa village, Kyanamugera parish, Nalutuntu SubCounty in Kassanda District.

She said the weapon used in the murder, SAR No. UG POL 124/EH1086106119, has been recovered from a motor vehicle Reg No UAW 813E.

“We have also learnt that the security guard (suspect) was deployed to guard the home of one Hajji Walugembe in the same area. However, after the shooting, the security guard returned to his workplace and dumped the weapon in a motor vehicle,” ASP Kawala said.

Mr Henry Katimbo, a councilor representing Nalutuntu Sub County at Kassanda District Council said, “We have a challenge as Naluntutu Sub County after recording several incidents connected to robbery and shootings. The death of Jolesi Kasangani, which is one of the cases, that has left residents afraid about their own security.”

Mr Henry Mugema, a resident of Katuugo B Village and an eye witness who rushed to the area minutes after the incident, claims that he heard the gun shots but could not understand what was happening.

“I only leant about the shooting of the business woman after arriving at the scene. I found people making noise while others were crying shortly before I got to the scene,” he said.

Kassanda Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, said they have already held emergency security meetings.

“We are closing down on some of the suspects. Our people should not lose hope. The district security committee is working together with the residents to curb the rising insecurity,” she said in an interview.

The suspects are currently detained at Kasanda Central Police Station as inquiries continue.

