Kassanda in drive to protect girls against sexual abuse

By  Barbra Nalweyiso  &  Dan Wandera

  • According to the district health department, high cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded in Kalwana, Bukuya, Myanzi, Nalutuntu and Kassanda sub-counties.

Leaders in Kassanda District have  embarked on a campaign to  give girls skills to earn a living to protect them from sexual abuse.
Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) told Daily Monitor in an interview this week: “The district has registered 2,500 teenage pregnancy cases in 10 months. The future for these girls is already compromised. We have heard stories where some of these girls claim that they lacked the basic necessities and possibly got trapped as they tried to get some money to meet the basics. This is what we should try to fix as stakeholders.”

