Kasubi Tombs to reopen next month

Buganda Kingdom plans to reopen the Kasubi Tombs to the public, after being closed for 13 years for reconstruction, the kingdom’s cultural minister has said.

Buganda Kingdom’s minister for Culture and Tourism, Mr Anthony Wamala, made the announcement last Friday during a meeting with the deputy head of mission at the embassy of Japan in Uganda, Mr Yoshimura Tomotaka.

Mr Tomotaka visited the site to check on the progress of the restoration works and launch a hydrant system installed at the site.

“Tourists will be allowed to visit the heritage site again by October as restoration works are in the final stages. All works will be completed by December 2023,” Mr Wamala said.

The site was closed on March 16, 2010 after a fire destroyed the main structure, Muzibu Azaala Mpanga, which houses four royal tombs of previous Buganda kings.

The tombs located in Kampala are a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) world heritage site.

Currently, the tombs lie on Unesco’s list of World Heritage in Danger, but Mr Wamala hopes the site will be restored ahead of the upcoming extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from September 10 to September 25.

“We hope that this historical site is going to be restored on the international tourism list, we have been able to accomplish all the recommended structural changes and implementations required by Unesco,” he said.

In March 2013, Unesco signed the plan of operation with the Ugandan government for the reconstruction of the tombs, with financial support from the Japanese government.

In an earlier interview with this publication, the former kingdom minister for Culture, Mr David Kyewalabye Male, said the reconstruction of the destroyed structures would not be a simple task. However, the intangible cultural intricacies such as belief, spirituality, continuity, and identity require utmost attention, leading to delays.

Mr Tomotaka underscored the importance of his government’s partnership with Uganda and Unesco to promote and protect world heritage.

“Culture is a key pillar of cooperation between Japan, Unesco and Uganda. ..I am impressed by the restoration work at the site,” he said.

Mr Tomotaka also lauded Buganda Kingdom for properly utilising the Shs2.82b (about $560,000) grant from the Japanese government for the works.

Ms Jackline Nyiracyiza, the acting commissioner for sites at the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, last Friday, said reopening the tombs will boost the country’s tourism sector.