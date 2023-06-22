Katakwi children ask govt for stringent laws against abuse

Children in Katakwi have asked the government to formulate stringent laws to guard them against abuse.

The revelation was made during the Commemoration of the Day of the African Child held Wednesday at Amorwongor Primary School, Palam sub-county in Katakwi District. Under the theme, "Promoting and protecting the children's rights in the digital environment".

Eveline Aisu, 14, of Apuuton Primary School, used the occasion to call for stringent laws against abusers of children's rights.

"Your Excellency, we need biting laws on abusers of children irrespective of status at all levels if we are to achieve the theme of today," she said.

Aisu said cyberbullying, child pornography, grooming for sex, online sexual abuse, child trafficking and infringing on privacy are some of the common crimes that the new laws should address.

Speaking during the Celebrations, Vice President Jessica Alupo who doubles as Woman MP for Katakwi District rallied the congregation on the importance of good nutrition for children.

"I thank the government for adopting the new national policy and guidelines for children where priority areas of survival, health and nutrition, education and development, protection and participation are given focused attention," she said.

Ms Alupo asked district officials especially the security to ensure that vices which affect the education cycle of children are handled expeditiously including child sacrifice, trafficking, child labour, teenage pregnancies, and forced marriages among others.

She thanked the development partners working in Katakwi for all programs especially those that address children's health and well-being, saying a healthy population is a wealthy one.