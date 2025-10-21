Katanga had a gun licence, wife didn’t, says lead investigator

A lead investigator told the High Court in Kampala yesterday that the key suspect in the murder case of businessman Henry Katanga, his wife Molly Katanga, lacked a gun licence. However, he said the deceased possessed a firearm licence.

Detective Superintendent of Police Akongo Bibiana was being cross-examined by defence lawyer MacDosman Kabega, who questioned her on whether, upon cross-checking with the Civilian Firearms Registry, she found Molly’s name there or not.

“Henry Katanga was a licensed firearm owner?” Counsel Kabega put it to the lead investigator In response, DSP Akongo, who is the 23rd prosecution witness, said, “Yes, my lord”. Counsel Kabega followed up with a related question of whether the deceased businessman had a licence to have live ammunition.

“Yes, my lord,” the lead investigator replied. The Civilian Firearms Registry is governed by the Firearms Act of 1970, and requires civilians to meet several conditions to acquire a firearm, including being at least 25 years old, of sound mind, and demonstrating a legitimate need and safe custody plan. In further cross-examining the lead investigator, Mr Kabega put it to her that she has no evidence laid before the court that Molly was licensed to possess a firearm.

“Do you have evidence that she is licensed to possess a fire arm? Mr Kabega asked the lead investigator “No, my lord,” Ms Akongo said. The lead investigator also confirmed to the court presided over by Justice Rosette Comfort Kania that the key suspect in the murder trial didn’t have a licence to possess fire ammunitions. Also in his cross examination, Mr Kabega put it to Ms Akongo that she has no evidence that Molly had a training in the use of a fire arm.

“No, my lord,” she replied. Mr Kabega also put the court on notice of how he will later today make an application to have the lead investigator taken back to the scene of crime (Katanga’s Mbuya home) in a bid to establish the truth in the matter. Prosecution alleges that Molly shot her husband dead on the morning of November 2, 2023 in their matrimonial bedroom using a pistol following a domestic brawl. Mr Kabega also stated that none of the 17 live ammunitions recovered in a box were taken for a DNA test and no finger prints were also lifted from the box.

Background

On November 2, 2023, Mr Katanga was found dead at his residence in Mbuya in Kampala following what is believed to be a domestic brawl with his wife, Molly.

Molly was arrested and charged with murder. She is jointly charged with her two daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, who separately face lesser charges of destroying evidence and being an accessory after the fact of murder. Other suspects are Charles Otai, a nursing officer who was among the first people to arrive at the home of the late Katanga on the fateful day of November 2, 2023, and George Amanyire, who was a shamba boy at the Katangas’ home when the incident happened.



