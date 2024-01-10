Katanga murder: Another daughter in court over destroying evidence

Another daughter of slain city businessman, Henry Katanga has been produced before Nakawa chief magistrate's court over his murder.

Martha Nkwanzi was on Wednesday afternoon produced before court following a warrant of arrest issued by the chief magistrate, Erias Kakooza early this week.

She's accused of destroying evidence after her father was allegedly killed by her mother, Molly Katanga on November 2, 2023.

Nkwanzi's appearance in court on Wednesday followed a warrant of arrest issued against her after she failed to appear before the magistrate who had issued several criminal summons.

Her lawyers had been telling court that she was sick and unable to appear in court because she was admitted in hospital.

However, the state prosecutor contended that she had been discharged from hospital and was fit to stand trial.

"...For Martha Nkwanzi, she is an outpatient and cannot appear to want to attend court at her convenience. An arrest warrant issued in respect of her,” the chief magistrate, Erias Kakooza ordered on January 8, 2024.

She's charged alongside her mother, Molly Katanga, sister Patricia Kakwanza, doctor Charles Otai and George Amanyire, a domestic worker at the deceased’s home.

Kakwanza, Otai and Amanyire are on remand while Molly is still hospitalised.