Katanga murder case: 3rd scene of crime officer testifies

A scene of crime police officer testified yesterday about the items and pieces of evidence he collected from the master bedroom of the late businessman Henry Katanga. Inspector of Police Emanuel Ogwang, in his testimony, said on the fateful day of November 2, 2023, he received a phone call to rush to the late Katanga’s home and pick evidential items from the scene of the crime that could later be used in court.

“I recall it was on November 2, 2023, at around 10:30am when I received a phone call from AIP Emmanuel Oluku, the divisional scene of crime officer, Jinja Road, that I should go and reinforce him at the scene of a homicide which was located at plot 50, Chwa II Road, Mbuya Hill, Nakawa Division,” the witness told court presided over by Justice Rosette Comfort Kania, said.

He added: “I then proceeded and informed our KMP scene of crime officer, ASP Mary Mbabazi, about the incident, whereby she told me to wait for her and a team from KMP headquarters. Shortly, she arrived with a team. My lord, the scene was processed that very day, and the items were removed and taken to Jinja Road Police Station.”

Inspector of Police Ogwang becomes the third scene of crime officer to testify about picking evidential items from Katanga’s residence on the fateful day of November 2, 2023.

The 36-year-old witness further revealed to the court the evidential items that he picked from the master bedroom after they arrived at the scene of the crime at around 11am.

He said some of the items picked were submitted to the DNA forensic lab in Naguru, and they included a blood swab from the late Katanga, which he said was recovered during post-mortem, a blood swab from Katanga, obtained from the crime scene, a left hand swab from Molly Katanga, recovered while she was in hospital.

Others were right-hand swab from Molly Katanga recovered while at the hospital, swab from Patricia Kakwanza, a pair of shorts recovered from Henry Katanga’s body during the post-mortem, a yellow light blue black, pink, gray striped pair of shorts recovered from the deceased during the post-mortem, white bed sheet with suspected blood stains recovered from Katanga’s master bedroom.

The witness also told the court how he was handed two bed sheets, four swabs, and a dress that was recovered from Molly Katanga from IHK for labelling, packaging, and submission to different government laboratories. The defence lawyers are expected today to cross-examine the witness on the evidence items he picked from the crime scene.

Background

Mr Katanga was found dead at his residence in Mbuya, a Kampala suburb following what is believed to be a domestic brawl with his wife. She was arrested and is jointly charged with her two daughters, who separately face lesser charges of destroying evidence and being an accessory after the fact of murder. Other suspects include a medic and a shamba boy.