Katanga murder: Daughter remanded over tampering with evidence

Martha Nkwanzi the daughter of slain businessman Henry Katanga has been remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of tampering with evidence.

Flanked by her lawyers, Ms Nkwanzi surrendered to the court barely two days after an arrest warrant was issued against her.

She appeared before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court for a plea and denied charges of destroying evidence regarding the murder of Katanga.

Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza remanded Ms Nkwanzi after evading prosecution for two months when her lawyers informed the court that she had just given birth and was being managed for postpartum trauma at a hospital.

“It is not true that this court is enforcing detention. This court feels that you will apply for bail in the high court. The court will maintain consistency. I will not hear the bail application,” Chief Magistrate Kakooza ruled.

Mr Kakooza said that the case file was sent to the High Court for review after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) complained and that the matter has since been fixed for hearing on January 16 this year.

The 29-year-old Nkwanzi appeared before the court on request from the State.

Ms Nkwanzi followed vain arguments through her lawyers in which they had asked the court to grant bond to her based on her condition.

“We indicated to the court that the suspect delivered a month ago and has been undergoing treatment. The baby is just a month and a few days old and has 2 other children so removing the mother from custody of these young kids will not only be a great injustice to her but to her children. We pray for a bond. In the alternative we would wish to make an application for bail on her behalf,” said Mr McDusman Kabega, one of the lawyers.

Another lawyer Ellyson Karuhanga told the court that they applied for release and that the court should be consistent in enforcing detention because each accused person must be looked at as their own.

Ms Nkwanzi joins three other suspects; Ms Patricia Kakwenza (Katanga’s daughter), Dr Charles Otai, and domestic worker George Amanyire who was working at the deceased’s home who are already on remand.

The four are accused of destroying evidence and being accessory after the fact of murder jointly charged with the wife of the deceased, Ms Molly Katanga who is hospitalized and on criminal summons to face charges of alleged murder.

State Attorney Mr Jonathan Muwaganya told the court that inquiries into the matter were still ongoing.

The prosecution alleges that on November 2, 2023, at Mbuya, Chwa 2, in Nakawa Division, with Malice aforethought, Molly killed her husband.

Katanga died on November 2 following an alleged fight with his wife in the bedroom. His body was later found by police and placed on a small mattress in the living room.

The state alleges that on November 2, 2023, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, knowing that things at the scene of the crime may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, removed or destroyed them or rendered them illegible or undecipherable or incapable of identification. The prosecution claims that the duo had the intention to prevent them from being used in evidence.