Katanga murder: Daughter, two others further remanded 

The case in which five people are implicated in the murder of Kampala businessman Henry Katanga has been deferred to January 8, 2024 for hearing of bail application for three of the suspects who are on remand.

Nakawa Magistrates Court presided over by Mr Elias Kakooza further remanded the late Katanga's daughter Patricia Kakwenza, Dr Charles Otai and George Amanyire a domestic worker at the deceased’s home.

The three suspects who spent Christmas in prison had on Wednesday appeared before the court on production warrant to apply for bail through their lawyers but the state prosecutors were not present. This prompted the court to adjourn the case.

Records show that before the production warrant was issued for December 27, 2023, the court had initially set January 8 for mention of the case.

The suspects are facing charges of destroying evidence and being accessory to murder.

They are jointly charged with Katanga’s wife Molly who is reportedly hospitalized since his death on November 2, 2023 and their 29-year-old daughter, Martha Nkwanzi Katanga.

Molly Katanga and Martha Nkwanzi have since been summoned by the court to face charges related to the death of the businessman.

Katanga died on November 2 following an alleged fight with his wife in the bedroom. His body was later found by police placed on a small mattress in a living room.

The state alleges that on November 2 at Mbuya, Chwa 2, in Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, Molly killed her husband.

The state further alleges that on November 2, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, knowing that things at the scene of crime may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, removed or destroyed them or rendered them illegible or undecipherable or incapable of identification. Prosecution claims that the duo had the intention to prevent them from being used in evidence.