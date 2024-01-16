Katanga murder: DPP wants High Court to overrule magistrate

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has asked the High Court to rule whether suspects charged with minor offenses on the same charge sheet with capital offences can be handled by the magistrates’ court.

The DPP is challenging the decision of the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court to handle plea taking of suspects charged with minor offences combined with capital offences on the same charge sheet in regard to the murder of businessman Henry Katanga.

On Tuesday, State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya asked High Court Judge Isaac Muwata to hear and rule on the application challenging the Chief Magistrate to take plea of four suspects on a charge sheet that has a count strictly triable by the High Court by law.

“That the charges for which the respondents are charged are in material particulars contributory and interconnected to the count of murder for which prosecution will rely on the same facts, evidence and witnesses. The DPP has not served the charges and it is in the interest of justice that all the counts in the charge sheet are tried in the same court,” reads the complaint.

According to the DPP, the four suspects on remand; Patricia Kakwenza (Katanga’s daughter), Dr Charles Otai and domestic worker George Amanyire as well as Martha Nkwanzi Katanga were allowed to take plea before the Chief Magistrate.

They are accused of destroying evidence and being accessory after the fact of murder- but jointly charged with the wife of the deceased, Molly Katanga, who is hospitalized and on criminal summons to face charges of alleged murder.

Prosecution alleges that on November 2, 2023 at Mbuya, Chwa 2, in Nakawa Division, with Malice aforethought, Molly killed her husband.

Ms Martha Nkwanzi, daughter of the late Henry Katanga, at Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala on January 10, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The state alleges that on November 2 2023, Nkwanzi and Kakwenza, knowing that things at the scene of crime may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, removed or destroyed them or rendered them illegible or undecipherable or incapable of identification.

The state further states Dr Otai and Amanyire received or assisted other people who were to their knowledge liable of an offense, in order to enable them escape punishment.

Meanwhile when the application for hearing came up on Tuesday, Muwaganya instead sought adjournment reasoning that the prosecutor in personal contact of the matter was away in a criminal session at Mukono court.

Court further heard that although the application had been fixed for hearing, the DPP had not been served with their own application and that by the time of filing the application on January 3, Nkwanzi who was charged on January 8, had not appeared in the lower court- thus seeking to amend the application.

However, the suspects’ lawyer Elison Karuhanga objected the state’s submission noting that they emailed the DPP that they will not oppose the application and the DPP also wrote to court informing it about the same.

“On January 8, when A3 (Nkwanzi) appeared in court Muwaganya informed court that there was an application coming up today and we are surprised he is expressing ignorance about the application. A3 has been mentioned in the application and my learned friend is seeking for a prayer to amend the application. We have agreed to the application. We are not making any submissions,” he held.

The trial judge Muwata agreed with the state’s submission to make the amendments and file on January 19 while hearing was fixed for January 23.