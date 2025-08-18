Katanga murder: Police tells court Molly had defense wounds

The Director of Police’s Health Services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga, on Monday testified before the High Court, telling the judge that he examined Ms Molly Katanga, the key suspect in the murder of her husband, businessman Henry Katanga, and found several stitched wounds mainly on her head.

Dr Byaruhanga, who appeared as the 22nd prosecution witness, described the injuries, including those on her fingers and arms, as “defense wounds.”

“In paragraph 10, all the injuries described in part 5 above were defense injuries, and I commented that no other injuries were seen on the face, chest, abdomen, and the lower limbs,” Dr Byaruhanga told Justice Rosette Comfort Kania.

He added: “These are a type of injuries sustained by an individual when he or she tries to defend herself or himself.”

In total, Ms Katanga reportedly had more than 60 stitches on her body.

The 51-year-old pathologist, who holds the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), further explained how such wounds may occur.

“You may be walking on a slippery surface and slide, and somehow you defend yourself from falling, that can also happen. You may also notice that a vehicle is going to knock you, and you defend yourself, and it knocks a certain part of your body. In all these situations, you may get defense injuries,” he testified.

Defense wounds are often sustained during violent attacks as victims attempt to protect themselves. They are crucial in criminal investigations because they can reveal details about the assault, including the type of weapon used and the intensity of the attack.

Dr Byaruhanga said he became involved in the Katanga case after receiving a request dated November 8, 2023, from police investigators at Jinja Road Police Station to examine Ms Katanga, who was admitted at International Hospital Kampala.

“The subject was the alleged case of murder by shooting at Vide Jinja Road Police Station, CRB 1070/2023. The request, my lord, was to examine a lady called Molly Katanga who had allegedly sustained injuries resulting from a fight at their matrimonial home…” he said.

He added: “The request showed that in the course of the fight, Mr Katanga Henry was shot on the head and he died instantly, and that this lady was at International Hospital Kampala.”

Led by Assistant DPP Samali Wakooli, Dr Byaruhanga said the injuries could have been caused by a blunt object such as a baton or stick. Asked whether his report was conclusive, he said: “It wasn’t because it has to be corroborated with other findings like that of the scene of crime officer.”

He also revealed that Ms Katanga, whom he found conscious, was examined in the presence of Mr Geofrey Kamuntu (a relative and former first son-in-law), Detective SSP George Mpugu, Dr Patrick Ssekimpi, and Dr Justin Onen.

“When I asked her what could have caused the injuries, she told me that they had had a quarrel with her husband that ended up in a fight but couldn’t remember what exactly happened afterward,” Dr Byaruhanga told court.

Background

On November 2, 2023, Mr Katanga was found dead at his residence in Mbuya, Kampala, following what is believed to have been a domestic brawl with his wife, Molly Katanga.

Molly was later arrested and charged with murder. She is jointly charged with her two daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, who separately face lesser charges of destroying evidence and being accessories after the fact of murder.

Other suspects include Mr Charles Otai, a medic who was among the first people to arrive at the Katanga home on the fateful day, and Mr George Amanyire, who worked as a shamba boy at the residence.

Key findings from Dr Byaruhanga’s report:

Generalised swelling on the back of the left hand with stainless pins fixing fractures of the second and third metacarpal bones.

Two stitched wounds (2cm and 4cm) on the left hand, with a large bruise (8cm wide).

General swelling of the right forearm and wrist, with a bruise 6.5cm wide. The tip of the right small finger was gangrenous, with a stainless pin fixing a fracture of the right ulna.

Bruises on the right shoulder (20x13cm) and left shoulder (22x10cm).

Multiple stitched scalp wounds, including:

Right parieto-occipital wound with nine stitches (9cm long).

Right parietal wound with four stitches.

Left frontal to vertex midline wound with 16 stitches (16cm long).

Right parietal “X”-shaped wound with 15 stitches (7cm).

Left parietal inverted “Y”-shaped wound with eight stitches (7cm).

Left parietal inverted “V”-shaped wound with eight stitches.

Further hearing resumes on September 22 with the 23rd prosecution witness.