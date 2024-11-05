Katanga murder trial: 10th prosecution witness fails to appear in court

Presiding High Court judge Isaac Muwata has been left with no option but to adjourn the high profile murder trial in which five people are accused of being behind the killing of Kampala businessman Henry Katanga.

The court was Tuesday morning set to hear evidence from the 10th prosecution witness only to be told he was no show.

At about 11:42am when the court convened, Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya, shot up and said the witness they had lined up for the day, had failed them as he had spent a weekend in the village before asking for an adjournment.

"My lord, we want to apologise for the time delays, which is ultimately going to affect our business today. The prosecution witness we had arranged for today, spent a weekend upcountry and he underrated the entry into Kampala. So my lord without going into the challenges faced, we pray for an adjournment," Mr Muwaganya pleaded with the judge.

When the judge tried to find out whether it was possible to hear out the witness, Mr Muwaganya replied: "Even with his delayed arrival, when he reached at the exhibits store, the store person wasn't there. I think we underrated the fact that... and yet the store is under lock and key."

The defense lawyers led by Peter Kabatsi and Macdosman Kabega, were left with no option but concede to the request of the state to have the day's proceedings deferred to the following day (November 6).

"The matter is adjourned to tomorrow (Wednesday), bail of the accused persons is extended until then, “the judge briefly said.

The prosecution side did not disclose the particulars of their next witness.

On November 2, 2023, Mr Katanga was found dead at his residence in Mbuya near Kampala following what is believed to be a domestic brawl with his wife Molly Katanga.

His wife was rushed to a nearby hospital after she sustained deep cut head wounds, but was later arrested and charged with murder of her husband.

She has since denied the charges.