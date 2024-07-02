Katanga murder trial starts today

Trial in the high-profile murder case of slain businessman Henry Katanga is expected to kick off this morning in Kampala, eight months later.

Presiding judge Isaac Muwata is expected to enter the plea of the five accused persons including the widow, Molly Katanga, who is currently on remand at Luzira prison.

The suspects’ response will then be “not guilty” or “guilty”, depending on their wishes.

The judge will then pick a set of court assessors (usually two or three in number) who will assist him during the trial and at the end, give a layman’s opinion on whether the accused are guilty or not.

For the suspects who will plead guilty, the court will sentence them accordingly, and for those who will not plead guilty, the prosecution will bring in their witnesses to prove their case against them.

Ms Katanga is accused of murdering her husband on November 2 last year at their matrimonial home in Mbuya, Kampala, a charge which upon conviction, attracts a maximum penalty of death by hanging.

She is jointly charged with her two daughters, Martha Nkwanzi Katanga and Patricia Kakwanza, who both face a lesser charge of destroying evidence.

The suspects; Patricia Kakwanza, Martha Nkwanzi Katanga both daughters of the late Kantaga, Dr Charles Otai, and a domestic worker George Amanyire in the dock at High Court which granted them bail on February 21, 2024. PHOTOS/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The other accused persons are Charles Otai, a medic who allegedly appeared at Katanga’s Mbuya residence shortly after his shooting, and George Amanyire, a shamba boy. The duo also faces a lesser charge of accessory after the fact of murder.

Ms Katanga’s co-accused are all out of jail on bail. On two occasions, Justice Muwata has declined to release Ms Katanga on bail, citing the murder charge that she is facing as being “serious”.

The judge has always reasoned that since her case was ready for trial, the Director of Public Prosecutions should instead adduce evidence against her and quickly determine her fate.

Ms Katanga has since fronted grave illness (nasal sinusitis, vertigo, breast masses, and hypertension) that she says cannot be managed in Luzira prison as one of her key grounds to be released on bail to seek specialised services outside the prison.