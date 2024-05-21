Katanga murder: Widow denied bail again

Molly Katanga, the widow of the slain businessman Henry Katanga, has been denied bail for the second time.

The 55-year-old, who is suffering from nasal sinusitis, vertigo, breast masses, and hypertension, has been sent back to remand as she awaits trial for the alleged murder of her husband.

High Court Judge Isaac Muwata declined to grant her bail, citing the serious charge of murder and noting that she had previously presented the same medical condition in her first bail application, which was unsuccessful.

"The bail application cannot be granted as there has been no change in fact or situation since the first application. Therefore, the application is dismissed,” Justice Muwata ruled.

On February 8, 2024, at the request of her lawyers, Molly underwent an examination to determine whether her condition warranted her to stay in prison. The examination was conducted by a team of three specialist doctors from Mulago National Referral Hospital, with the resident doctor of Murchison Bay Hospital present. This information was submitted in court.

“During the physical examination, the applicant was found to have a cystic mass in the upper outer quadrant of her left breast. Additionally, she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, hypertension, vertigo, resolving tissue injury, and breast fibrocystic disease,” the court documents read in part.

Molly also mentioned that the doctors at Mulago recommended that she undergo trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy. She is currently undergoing treatment for hypertension and receiving regular blood pressure monitoring.

Additionally, she needs to follow up with an ear, nose, and throat surgeon for para-nasal sinusitis and vertigo, and monitor her breast symptoms. Ms Katanga argued that a follow-up medical evaluation conducted on April 12 by the medical officers at Luzira women’s prison revealed that she had not received the treatment as recommended in the treatment plan from Mulago National Referral Hospital.

In response to her bail application, prosecution led by Samalie Wakooli stated that Molly's second bail application can only be made if there are peculiar circumstances.