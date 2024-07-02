Katanga murder: Widow denies killing husband

Ms Molly Katanga, the widow and key suspect in the high-profile murder case of slain businessman Henry Katanga has denied killing her husband.

Tucked in a wheelchair, Ms Katanga on July 2 appeared before the High Court in Kampala to have the trial kick off with plea taking.

“Not guilty” a soft-spoken Molly Katanga responded to the question put to her by the court regarding the murder charge against her.

The wife of the late businessman Henry Katanga, Ms Molly Katanga being wheeled to court in Kampala on July 2, 2024. Photo/Abubaker Lubowa

Likewise, Molly Katanga’s co-accused including her two daughters, Ms Martha Nkwanzi Katanga and Ms Patricia Kakwanza who face lesser charges of destroying evidence, denied any wrongdoing.

During the same packed mid-morning court session presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata, the other accused persons Otai Charles, a medic who allegedly appeared at Katanga’s Mbuya residence shortly after his shooting, and George Amanyire, a shamba boy, denied the charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

The court session ended prematurely following the bid by an officer from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) led by Assistant DPP Samali Wakoli to amend the charge sheet.

Core to the proposed amendment was to have Katanga’s daughters on top of facing the charge of destroying evidence, and also face a new charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

The DPP also wanted to amend the charge sheet and have Mr Amanyire and Mr Otai to equally face the charge of destroying evidence that the two Katanga daughters are currently facing.

Ms Wakoli reasoned that the proposed amendments would not occasion any injustice to the accused persons.

“My lord, Section 50 and sub-section 2 of Trial of Indictment Act (TIA), allow this court to order any alterations if the indictment is defective and this happens at any stage. My lord, this happens at any stage and the merits of this case require so,” Ms Wakoli argued.

“My lord, it will meet the ends of justice if this amendment is done and we pray that no injustice will be occasioned. I so pray," she added.

However, the bid was objected to by Molly Katanga’s defense lawyers led by Mr Peter Kabatsi from Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA).

“The prosecution is misleading the court by saying you can amend the charges every time even if you bring a person who has never been charged just before judgment. Can you amend the charge sheet for a suspect who has not attended trial? That is causing injustice and prejudice.

He added: “…what cannot be done in our view is to charge people who were not committed to this court as its being sought to be done. In other words, a person who was not properly charged and committed to the High Court, cannot just be smuggled into trial,” Mr Kabatsi submitted.

Another defense lawyer, Mr Bruce Musinguzi from KAA argued that since the accused persons were committed to the High Court for trial on the current charges, the law does not allow the DPP to bring fresh charges at the High Court.

“My lord as my senior colleague has stated, the accused persons were not committed on these offenses which the prosecution seeks to introduce at this stage, would be wrong my lord for the court to permit an amendment/ alteration,” Mr Musinguzi submitted.

Renowned criminal lawyer MacDosman Kabega also moved the court to amend the charge sheet to include the items that were allegedly destroyed by the Katanga daughters on the fateful day.

“My lord, maybe also for the record, regarding count two, appears to be incurably defective so far as it does not disclose what was destroyed. What are these items that are said to have been rendered imperative and destroyed so that we can prepare our client’s defense?.” counsel Kabega submitted?

After listening to both sides, Justice Muwata said he will give his ruling tomorrow at 10 am.

Its prosecution’s case is that Ms Katanga on November 2, 2023, at Mbuya, Chwa 2, in Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, caused the death of her husband Katanga by shooting him using a pistol, a charge she denies.