Katanga murder: Widow wheeled into court under tight security

Molly Katanga, the key suspect in the murder of city businessman Henry Katanga has been brought to Nakawa court under tight security.

This was after court issued a warrant of arrest on January 22, 2024 for Molly who has reportedly had several medical surgeries following the death of her husband in their Kampala home.

She's facing murder charges.

UPDATE: Nakawa Magistrate's Court has charged Molly Katanga with murder of her husband, Henry Katanga. She has been committed to the High Court for trial after the State informed court that investigations were complete. #MonitorUpdates

Katanga's two daughters, adoctor and domestic worker were early this week sent for for trial.

Patricia Kakwanza, Martha Nkwanzi Katanga both daughters of the late Kantaga, Dr Charles Otai, and a domestic worker George Amanyire were on January 22, 2024 committed to High Court for trial.

They are accused of destroying evidence and being accessory after the act of the murder.

Prosecution alleges that on November 2, 2023, at Mbuya, Chwa 2, in Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, Molly killed her husband.

The state alleges that on November 2, 2023, Nkwanzi and Kakwanza, knowing that things at the scene of the crime may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, removed or destroyed them or rendered them illegible or undecipherable or incapable of identification.

The state further claims that Dr Otai and Amanyire received or assisted other people who were to their knowledge liable for an offence, in order to enable them to escape punishment.

Among the evidence the state has lined up includes; a postmortem report of the deceased, examination slips in respect of the accused persons, exhibits, forensic reports, telephone printouts and a pistol with a cartridge and other live bullets.