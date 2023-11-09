Katanga’s widow tried to seek treatment abroad 

Investigators privy to the shooting of a businessman in his bedroom in Mbuya have revealed that the key suspect, who is the widow, was stopped from seeking treatment abroad for allegedly being a flight-risk. Ms Molly Katanga, who is still in the intensive care unit at C-Care hospital in Kampala, is one of the suspects in the shooting of her husband Henry Katanga last week.

“We heard that Molly Katanga wanted to be airlift ed to Nairobi for treatment but orders came from above to stop her movement,” a source said.

Investigators revealed that two female police officers have been dispatched to keep close watch over her.

“There is a working programme for the two women police officers to guard the widow. The programme runs full time with two officers working during the day and other at night,” the sources said yesterday.

“Police officers who are deployed at the hospital are worried because the suspect can escape without their knowledge since they don’t have access to her. It’s only the doctors who have access to her,” the source added.

Ms Katanga is being investigated on allegations that she shot dead her husband following a quarrel at their family house. On Monday, while addressing a weekly press briefing, the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga appealed to the media to stop speculating on who could have been behind the death of the businessman.

“The post-mortem was carried out but the clear circumstances surrounding the death are pending scientific evidence from both forensic and ballistic experts. I call upon the public and the media to stop speculating the circumstances and await our findings,” he said.

Katanga was buried on Sunday at his ancestral home in Kiruhura District on Sunday. The sources said four people, including his two daughters, family doctor and their guard were arrested, the daughters and the family doctor were given police bond so that they can attend the burial.

Further, sources said the homicide team from Jinja Road Police Station had visited the hospital twice in an attempt to record a statement from Ms Katanga. By press time, Katanga’s two daughters had reappeared at Jinja Road Police to record statements as investigations continue.